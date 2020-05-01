Beginning Monday, North Platte Public Schools will move the pickup site for meals to North Platte High School.
The district provides free pre-packed breakfast and lunch to children 18 years old and younger.
The drive-thru site will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the high school, 1200 W. Second St.
Patrons should enter from Jefferson Avenue, on the west side of the high school. Drive through the parking lot to the driveway between the football stadium and the high school building, stop and pick up bags, then exit to A Street.
On Thursdays, meals for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are also available when picking up Thursday’s meals.
Children must be in the vehicle to receive food.
