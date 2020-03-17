North Platte Public Schools will start supplying free pre-packed breakfast and lunch for children beginning today, spokeswoman Tina Smith said at a joint press conference Tuesday morning.
The drive-through pickup will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Madison Middle School, 1400 N. Madison Ave.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided in bags for all district children ages 18 and younger Monday through Friday until further notice.
Guidelines are:
» Children must be in the vehicle to receive their bag of food.
» Enter from Jackson Avenue, which is on the west side of Madison, through the alley, proceed to the loading dock, stop and pick up bags, exit to 14th Street.
» Please do not park and get out of your vehicle.
» Please do not congregate or consume meals on site.
» The number of children in the vehicle will determine the number of meals each vehicle gets.
The district’s “backpack program,” which provides food-insecure students with weekend food, will hand out backpacks Thursday and Friday at the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St. Times will be announced later.
