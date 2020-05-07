North Platte Public Transit will add a few more services starting Monday to adjust to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ initial relaxation of health measures related to COVID-19.
The city’s public transportation service will start providing rides to and from work and beauty shops, barbershops and salons, said transit Superintendent Marilee Hyde.
The transit service will continue to offer rides for medical appointments and once-a-week essential grocery shopping, Hyde said. The cost remains $1.50 per ride.
Weekday and Saturday rides will again be scheduled on an as-needed basis, instead of only between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., she said.
No more than three passengers will be taken on the transit bus at a time, and all riders must wear a mask, scarf, bandanna or similar nose and mouth covering.
To schedule a ride, call the bus dispatcher at 308-532-1370. For information, call North Platte Public Transit’s business office at 308-535-8560.
