The North Platte Recreation Center will begin Phase 2 of reopening to the public on June 15, according to a press release. Phase 2 of reopening will include programmed swimming pool time (no open swim) and fitness classes.
Swimming pool programs will include:
- Swim and water walking lap times. Patrons must call the Rec Center (535-6772) to reserve a lap lane for a 60 minute time frame. One person per lane.
- Modified swim lessons:
- Swim lesson sessions will be offered from July 6-16 and July 20-30.
- Swim lessons will be instructor led and parent taught. A parent or adult family member must be in the water with the child during lessons. Instructors will teach from the deck helping both parent and child in the lesson.
• Water exercise classes including Aquasize, Splash, Aquablast and Tri-101.
SEE OUR WEBSITE AND FACEBOOK PAGE FOR POOL SCHEDULE AND SWIM LESSON TIMES
We will also take registrations for select fitness classes.
New members and daily admissions will now be accepted.
Other phase 1 restrictions will still be in place including:
Age restrictions
- 14 years of age and older
- Children under the age of 14 allowed with direct adult supervision only
Hours of operation
Hours for general public: Monday-Friday: 10:00 am-7:00 pm
• Hours for vulnerable population: Monday-Friday 8:00-10:00 am
• The Recreation Center will be closed Saturday and Sunday.
Available areas
• All areas will have limited capacity to maintain proper social distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.