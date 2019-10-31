North Platte recreation facilities in need of more space, upgrades

Customers for Bob Barr’s swimming pools, indoor and outdoor, aren’t hard to come by.
Cody Pool, the southwest anchor of North Platte’s largest park since 1951, recently wrapped up another busy summer. But swimmers and exercise enthusiasts of all ages flock all year long to the North Platte Recreation Complex, which opened in 1976.
The 39,300-square-foot Rec Center isn’t jam-packed only by its users, Barr says. He’s converted and filled up most empty spaces outside the gyms and pool with weight machines, treadmills and other equipment in demand from health-conscious residents.
“The nice part about it is it still gets used by a lot of people,” said Barr, the city’s recreation director since 1987. “The bad part of it is it still gets used by a lot of people.”
And while the indoor pool and its telltale dome remain attractive, a 2017 facilities study documented a variety of needed repairs and upgrades — especially to the pool’s dehumidification system — if the Rec Center is to remain in service as it is.
Should the City Council pitch a dedicated half-cent infrastructure sales tax to voters again in 2020, that campaign will coincide with ongoing community discussion about whether the Rec Center should be renovated, expanded or replaced.
Had voters approved the tax last November, one-fourth of its proceeds would have been targeted toward parks and recreation needs. Street repairs and upgrades would have accounted for the rest.
Points of pride
North Platte received statewide attention when the $1 million Rec Center opened on April 3, 1976, three months before the nation’s bicentennial celebrations.
Adams Middle School was rising across West Francis Street at the same time. Both were neighbors to Centennial Park, which stretched east to where the brand-new Great Plains Medical Center (now Great Plains Health) had opened a year earlier.
Voters approved a $283,000 city bond issue for the Rec Center in 1974, supplemented by $665,000 in federal revenue-sharing funds. A separate $9.9 million school bond issue built Adams and improved other schools.
Club and high school swimming and diving meets were regularly held at the Rec Center pool, which sheltered a 160-voice Minnesota church choir when a March 1987 blizzard in eastern Nebraska stranded more than 3,000 Interstate 80 travelers in town.
Cody Park’s outdoor pool and attached diving area likewise was popular with swim teams and remains so with lap swimmers, Barr said. Built for $130,000 and dedicated on May 30, 1951, it acquired its current dimensions during a 1980 renovation.
Local swim teams can’t hold meets at either pool now, though.
Rules changes by the sport’s sanctioning bodies mean neither Cody Pool nor the Rec Center pool meet current standards for competitive racing depth, he said.
“You’d have to make about one-third of the pool deeper” at the Rec Center, he said, “but that would affect the people who exercise by walking in the pool.”
Older users, he said, would like a “zero-depth entry” added to the indoor pool. Other local residents hope Cody Pool can one day include “water park” features like winding slides, sprayers and “lazy river” areas.
Top issue: Humidity
North Platte’s major pool issues are more basic, Barr said, especially at the Rec Center.
Its original dehumidification system was replaced in the mid-1980s, when the original transparent dome panels were changed to translucent ones for better energy efficiency.
“They had a lot of humidity issues” with the original dome panels and dehumidifier, Barr said. “For the comfort of the patrons, you don’t want the humidity to get into the rest of the building.”
He said both age and obsolescence have caught up with the 1980s dehumidification system, which draws waterlogged air down from near the top of the dome and vents dried air back up and out the dome roof.
“New systems take (the) humidity right off the deck at the water level,” Barr said.
The Rec Center’s roof needs other types of repairs, he added, and the pool’s filtration and chlorination systems need to be replaced.
Barr listed the dehumidification system first last fall when he identified Recreation Department needs that the defeated half-cent sales tax increase could have helped pay for.
A December 2017 Rec Center study by The Ballard Group Inc., a mechanical engineering firm, pegged its replacement cost at $511,000 within an overall $771,950 estimate for necessary heating, ventilation and air conditioning updates.
Grants from the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation and the North Platte Parks, Recreation and Wellness Foundation paid for the study, which also involved the Barker Rinker Seacat architectural firm from Denver.
Cody Pool’s structures and filtration systems are in relatively good shape, Barr said. Repairs to the pool deck and the roof of the 68-year-old bathhouse were made before this year’s summer season.
“It’s like the Rec Center. It’s in good condition, but it’s just outdated,” he said. “It’s not like what people are used to seeing in these newer facilities.”
Maximized space
The Recreation Complex also takes in North Platte’s skate park south of the main building. Built in the 1990s, it needs freshening and additional features to add more appeal for skateboard enthusiasts, Barr said.
The South Platte River hiking-biking trail ends south of the skate park, part of a citywide trails system still taking shape with substantial aid from community groups and grants facilitated by the city and Lincoln County.
Beyond the pool, Barr said, space remains the Rec Center’s prime issue.
As residents’ exercise habits and desires have changed, he said, the city has converted former storage and observation areas inside the Rec Center to accommodate weightlifters and power walkers. The original weight room became a kids’ play area.
When the city puts together its annual budget, generally “we’ve been able to get a piece of new equipment every year, like a new treadmill or a new piece of exercise equipment,” Barr said.
Interest income from the late John Newburn’s late 1980s bequest for parks and recreation improvements paid for a hot tub and sauna, a waterslide at the indoor pool and resurfacing of the Rec Center’s gym floor.
Pool admission and fees from the Rec Center’s classes and activities bring in some income, Barr added, though not enough to cover funding gaps in the city budget.
Studies continue
If city officials again ask voters to bless a half-cent infrastructure sales tax, it couldn’t replace the Rec Center but would help stretch its life, Barr said. Gaps in the trails system also could be closed more quickly.
The 2017 study identified four options for Rec Center improvements. One would add a small wing for $6.4 million, while the others would rebuild much of the 1976 structure — especially the pool — for costs ranging from $34.6 million to $36.5 million.
The City Council in May endorsed a North Platte Wellness and Recreation Committee plan to update the earlier study, including whether a new or renovated Rec Center might be operated through a public-private partnership or by some type of nonprofit group.
The YMCA operates recreation centers in some similar-sized Nebraska cities, either on its own or in partnership with local governments.
National and regional YMCA leaders haven’t been keen “to take public pools off the city’s tax books,” Barr said. “But if you’re going to make a major change, partnerships are how you want to look at it.”
Private donations are paying for the $8,800 study update by TSP Design Redefined of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the North Platte Wellness and Recreation Committee.
