At least for now, winter’s the only thing disrupting passenger service at the North Platte Regional Airport.
SkyWest Airlines and partner United Airlines haven’t changed anything in North Platte’s round-trip service to Denver due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said Thursday morning.
But the winter storm moving into the western Plains has triggered cancellations through Friday morning of flights between Lee Bird Field and Denver International Airport, Seafeldt said.
Other than for the storm, SkyWest “has not communicated any plans to cancel flights at this time,” he said.
SkyWest’s United Express service will resume with its Friday afternoon flight from DIA, Seafeldt said. That flight is scheduled to arrive in North Platte at 5:17 p.m., according to the united.com website.
The usual evening flights Friday also are on schedule, with planes leaving for Denver at 6 p.m. and arriving from there about 10:38 p.m., United’s website said.
Trego-Dugan Aviation’s “fixed-base operator” services for general aviation aircraft have continued unchanged, Seafeldt said.
The airport has received some slight changes in SkyWest’s April arrival and departure times, he said, but they’re not related to changes from the novel coronavirus. Check united.com for details.
Seafeldt said he doesn’t have figures on SkyWest passenger totals as COVID-19 precautions have mushroomed this month.
But “we’re seeing considerably less in the number of vehicles in our parking lot, and we’re seeing less passengers in our terminal going in and out.”
Total February passenger loads were up slightly over the same month in 2019, Seafeldt said.
Airport maintenance staff have stepped up their disinfecting routines to keep the terminal and especially its restrooms clean and as germ-free as possible, he said.
“We’re continuing to operate and operate at a high level as far as our employees are concerned,” Seafeldt said.
Among COVID-19 procedural changes listed on United’s website:
» The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is now allowing passengers to bring up to 12 ounces of liquid hand sanitizer in carry-on bags. Sanitizer will be screened separately, United says.
» Airline maintenance crews are doing “a thorough wipe-down of all touchpoints” after flights, including bathrooms, galleys, tray tables, window shades and armrests.
» United takes an aircraft out of service and puts it through “a full decontamination process” if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control notifies the airline that an employee or customer on that flight is potentially showing COVID-19 symptoms.
» Customers during flights may see attendants wearing gloves. Refills of beverages will only be done in new cups, and tableware, dishes, cutlery, carts and glassware are hand-washed and sanitized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.