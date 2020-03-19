Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH WILL CAUSE NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS IN SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW, ESPECIALLY THIS EVENING. * WHERE...LINCOLN, LOUP, LOGAN AND CUSTER COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&