In an ongoing effort to make North Platte’s recycling process more effective, efficient and convenient for residents, Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the city of North Platte are conducting a recycling survey.
The results of the survey will be shared with the City Council in an effort to formulate the best recycling processes for the community, according to a press release.
“We are urging everyone in the community to take the survey,” said Mona Anderson, executive director of Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful. “It is a very quick and simple, seven-question survey. The people of North Platte have the opportunity to shape the recycling program and we are asking for their input.”
In addition to the online survey, surveyors in public areas will be conducting the survey in person. This will be beneficial in making sure that every ward of North Platte is represented in the results, according to the press release. The surveyors will help fill out the questions for those who may need assistance. They can also answer any questions about recycling in the community.
To take the online survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/999XLNV. Citizens can also click the link on the Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful Facebook page.
If you need assistance or have additional questions, you can contact KNPLCB at 308-534-8100.
