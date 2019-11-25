Weather Alert

...POWERFUL WINTER STORM TO AFFECT WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... .CONDITIONS WILL QUICKLY DETERIORATE ACROSS THE SANDHILLS AND SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA OVERNIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING. THE COMBINATION OF ACCUMULATING SNOW AND BLUSTERY WINDS WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR TRAVEL AND OUTDOOR ACTIVITY IN GENERAL. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 11 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF THE PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TUESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT. BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&