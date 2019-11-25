If you’re expecting Thanksgiving visitors in western Nebraska, you might winding up eating their first, second and third helpings instead.
North Platte’s first major winter storm of 2019-20 is expected to strike in full force Tuesday, with up to 8 inches of snow and near-blizzard conditions at times, National Weather Service forecasters said Monday afternoon.
Higher snowfall totals are likely elsewhere in northern and western Nebraska and southeast Wyoming, with central and northeast Nebraska coming under the gun as the storm moves east Wednesday, the weather service said.
To make traveling matters worse, “there’s the possibility of something coming through Thanksgiving Day and for the weekend,” said meteorologist Jaclyn Gomez of the weather service’s North Platte Regional Airport office.
“If you do have travel plans, really keep an eye on the forecast and just be flexible for travel plans as far as the dates,” she added.
Even as local residents enjoyed one last 50-degree day Monday, the city of North Platte called a snow alert for 6 p.m. and set a snow emergency to begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The Police Department’s Facebook page urged residents Monday afternoon to start moving their vehicles off the city’s designated snow routes.
Once the snow emergency takes effect, vehicles still parked on snow routes will be ticketed, the post warned. If they aren’t moved after that, they’ll be towed at their owners’ expense, city officials told The Telegraph for a Nov. 8 story.
North Platte has had eight days of recorded snowfall since mid-October, but the season’s earliest storms focused their moisture on Sandhills and Panhandle counties while mostly leaving the city alone.
Veterans Day brought bone-rattling wind chills to North Platte but dropped just 1 inch of snow at Lee Bird Field, according to records compiled by the High Plains Regional Climate Center.
Winter storm warnings were in place Monday from south central Wyoming through central Nebraska, with near-blizzard conditions expected to keep advancing eastward with the storm.
Snowfall estimates of 8 to 12 inches were common along and on both sides of Interstate 80 from Laramie and Cheyenne to east of Grand Island, according to the weather service.
Gomez said most of North Platte’s snowfall — driven by north-northeast winds gusting to 35 mph — likely will strike from midmorning into evening Tuesday. Highs are expected in the mid-20s.
“People might be getting up in the morning and getting ready for school or work and not see much snow,” she said. “We don’t want them to be fooled, because the main part of the snow will be coming between 6 a.m. and noon.”
The snowfall’s tempo could reach 1 inch per hour between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., which could cut visibility even in town to one-half mile or less with the gusty winds, she said.
Gomez advised motorists to monitor the statewide Nebraska 511 service by accessing the smartphone app, visiting 511.nebraska.gov or dialing 511 within the state.
Nebraska and regional roads officials typically impose rolling interstate closures to make the best use of truck and motel facilities and avert trouble at choke points like I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne.
Wednesday should bring sunny skies with a high near 29 in North Platte, but long-range forecasts warn of possible snow and freezing rain on Thanksgiving Day and chances of snow and rain into Sunday.
