Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN AND CENTRAL NEBRASKA LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT... .THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO TRACK ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA LATE THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE NIGHTTIME HOURS. WITH ABUNDANT LOW LEVEL MOISTURE IN PLACE AND WEAK WINDS ALOFT, THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE SLOW MOVING AND BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN. AT THIS TIME, THE GREATEST THREAT FOR HEAVY RAIN IS ALONG AND SOUTH OF A LINE FROM OGALLALA TO BROKEN BOW. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH PLATTE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, FRONTIER, HAYES, AND LINCOLN. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP THIS EVENING WITH PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. * HEAVY RAINFALL MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING AND CAUSE ROADWAYS TO WASH OUT OR BECOME IMPASSABLE. SOME CREEKS AND RIVERS MAY FLOOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.