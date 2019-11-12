The need for safety and security upgrades for three district facilities was highlighted at a regular meeting of the North Platte Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night.
Stuart Simpson, the district’s executive director of finance, facilities and operations, said North Platte High School, Buffalo Elementary and Jefferson Elementary all need, “some critical areas of improvement,” in regard to security clearance into the buildings.
“The top concern is safety and security (for the schools),” Simpson said.
Simpson said the attendance offices are not near the main entrances at both elementary schools. For Buffalo Elementary, Simpson said those who are buzzed into the west main entrance walk into a main foyer and then have to take a right turn down another hallway to reach the attendance office and get checked into the building.
He said an option is to change the entrance to the north side of the building which would create a, “more secure entrance, a hug-and-go similar to what we do at some of the other buildings.”
Jefferson also has a similar issue as the main entrance is on the north side of the building as well but the attendance office is located in the east side.
Simpson said there are a few options for Jefferson, including moving the attendance office to the south side of the building and having the main student drop-off and entrance relocated to that area of the school.
A suggestion for the high school was to have the installation of a security booth or room just inside the main door before a person would be able to walk into the foyer of the building.
“I think its something in the climate we are in, you can’t take (safety) seriously enough,” board vice president Jo Ann Lundgreen said.
Jefferson also was one of three facilities Simpson said requires an air quality enhancement. The school, along with Eisenhower and McDonald Elementary schools would need upgrades to the heating, ventilation and cooling systems as well as doors and windows.
Simpson told board members that costs for the security and air quality improvements would be an estimated $6.055 million, and could be covered in part by a tax levy override.
The override would amount to $.045 for a period of five years which could generate revenue of $5.5 million with any remaining costs coming out of the building fund at the end of the project.
Simpson said patrons would not see a change in the current levy as the override is for the building fund.
He said the override is needed because under state statues, there is a levy limit that is implemented on the general fund and the district can not go above that.
“No matter what, the levy is not changing,” Simpson said. “It is just getting the permission to levy the building fund instead of in the bond fund.”
The board could consider the security and air quality improvement plans in a December meeting but any project would have to be approved by a public vote.
Simpson said if the board were to back the projects it would lead to a series of public informational meetings in the early winter before the potential issue would be presented on a ballot.
