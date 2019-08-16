Lines to the door and ice cream flavors quickly disappearing marked the second full day of business for Double Dips Ice Creamery, located downtown at 522 N. Dewey St.
But if you need a sweet treat to finish the workweek, don’t worry: “We will have more ice cream in the morning,” said owner Lori Bergman.
Bergman was glad to see the support.
“It has been overwhelmingly busy,” Bergman said. “I am very excited and blessed. I feel like the community knows us and knows the quality of ice cream we have.”
For the past nine years, Bergman has been selling ice cream at fairs and community events in a 6-by-14-foot trailer. About a year ago, she got the idea to open a shop.
Making the switch from the trailer to storefront required knowing the little details are the biggest challenge, Bergman said, which includes keeping enough ice cream in stock.
The ice cream shop is housed in the historical Dickey Building, at Sixth and Dewey streets. The building, built in 1889, is the second-oldest building downtown. Only the Hinman Building, located across Dewey to the south, is older. The Hinman Building was built in 1885.
Bergman wants her shop to have a quaint family atmosphere and to become a “dessert destination,” featuring treats that aren’t available elsewhere.
“The atmosphere, as well as our specialty sundaes, are unique,” Bergman said.
Double Dips has a variety of specialty sundaes, including Bergman’s favorite, Joe Town. Named after her hometown of St. Joseph, Missouri, the sundae features the town’s claim to fame: Cherry Mash, a candy with chocolate, cherry and peanuts.
The renovation process was a family effort, said Bergman. Her son and husband took apart the old floor and ceilng, allowing the original ceiling and hardwood floor to show. They also constructed the bar out of old doors and created the back of the bar using old cabinets.
Bergman currently has five employees and said she is going to feel out how much help she will need to hire in the future.
The ice cream shop is open from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.
For more information, visit the website at doubledipsicecreamery.com or on Facebook at @doubledipsicecreamery.