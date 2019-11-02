North Platte sent Miss Nebraska Allie Swanson off to the Miss America competition with a party Friday

North Platte got just a taste of what Miss Nebraska 2019 Allie Swanson will be wearing and performing at the Miss America competition on Dec. 19.
A send-off party on Friday at Harbor Lights in North Platte featured a silent auction and the sale of T-shirts and other keepsakes to help defray the costs of the trip.
“I’m feeling very excited,” Swanson said. “There’s still a lot of prep work to do, especially after coming back from the Miss America orientation last week.”
Swanson was in Florida to meet with the other contestants and the Miss America board of directors for instructions on the competition.
“The meeting was very informational and I feel very prepared,” Swanson said. “I’m very excited to showcase what Nebraska has to offer and the new direction of Miss America this year.”
Swanson’s social impact initiative, “CyberSmartz: Protecting Yourself in a Digital World,” is focused on helping Nebraskans become better educated about the use of social media.
She said her schedule has been hectic since she earned her title on June 8 in North Platte.
“Yesterday I drove up to Scotia to speak at their K through 6 school there,” Swanson said. “That’s about 2 hours away, so I’ve done 10 schools in the past week.”
Swanson said her experience serving as Miss Nebraska has been more than she could ever have imagined.
“This, seriously, is the best job in the entire world,” Swanson said. “The people you get to meet and the lives you impact really is so rewarding.”
She said it was good to be back in North Platte where her quest began.
“It is important to me to thank North Platte for all of the wonderful support of the Miss Nebraska program and for being a part of my journey to Miss America,” Swanson said.
Her parents are Sean and Julie Swanson, and she is a graduate student at Bellevue University.
The competition will be broadcast live beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 19 on NBC.
