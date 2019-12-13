North Platte St. Patrick's Knights of Columbus distribute ‘blessing bags’

Members of St. Patrick’s Council No. 1211 of the Knights of Columbus delivered 17 “blessing bags” for homeless people Friday to The Connection homeless shelter in North Platte.
Some 350 bags were assembled during the Dec. 5-8 state Knights convention at Lincoln’s Cornhusker Hotel, said the Rev. Josh Brown, St. Patrick Catholic Church pastor and the Knights’ Nebraska state chaplain.
Brown, who helped wives of Knights convention delegates assemble the bags, said they contain socks, gloves, a stocking cap and a small blanket, along with toiletries, nuts and snacks, water bottles and a Christmas note.
Audrey Borytsky of Bellevue, wife of Knights State Deputy Mark Borytsky, conceived the project.
