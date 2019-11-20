North Platte students build Rube Goldberg machines in High Ability Learner program

Students put their imaginations to work and created Rube Goldberg machines at McKinley Education Center on Tuesday.
A Rube Goldberg machine, named after cartoonist Rube Goldberg, is a machine intentionally designed to perform a simple task in an indirect and overly complicated way.
Students in the High Ability Learner program are selected from across the North Platte school district to participate in projects that test them above the regular curriculum. This day, the students designed a project using everyday items such as paper towel rolls, paper bowls, marbles and toy cars.
“We presented the students with challenges for different types of engineering,” said Heidi McIntosh, a fourth grade teacher at Washington Elementary. “This morning we had rotations between bridge building, some tower building. They had to construct things from Legos and then were given a task card to design whatever it was — a spaceship, a toilet, a school.”
Another project had students gluing straws to paper plates to create mazes to roll a marble through.
“So really we’re engaging their critical thinking, their problem solving,” McIntosh said.
HAL students from third, fourth and fifth grades participated in the event.
Sixth graders Sam Uehling and Sam Stefka talked about the Rube Goldberg machine they designed.
“We have a Pringles can and the marble is supposed to drop into half of a toilet roll thing,” Uehling said. “Then it goes into a bowl and into a hole, which places it onto another toilet roll, which will go down another one where it will hit a car.”
“The car has a skewer on it and the car will pop a balloon, which has another marble in it,” Stefka said. “The marble that got out of the balloon will fall down into a funnel and then it will hit the yarn ball, which will then knock down the cups.”
It would drop a ball into a box, which would launch the cups, and that would be the end of it.
A second round of students will participate in the event today at McKinley.
