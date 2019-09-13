After getting banged up in a collision on his motorcycle Tuesday morning, North Platte Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ron Hanson was back in his office Wednesday morning.
According to the police accident report, the crash occurred about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday. Hanson was driving his Kawasaki motorcycle north in the far left lane of Dewey Street when a Hyundai Sonata that was westbound on A Street collided with the motorcycle. Hanson was flipped off the bike and suffered head and leg injuries. Hanson was taken to Great Plains Health.
Witnesses said the Hyundai driver had run a stop sign on the corner of Dewey and A. No citations were issued.
“I was back to work Wednesday morning, probably shouldn’t have, but that’s the way I’m molded,” Hanson said Thursday.
Hanson said he was still sore and had cuts and bruises on both legs.
“Considering the magnitude of the situation, I’m feeling very fortunate,” Hanson said.
Hanson said he wanted to give a big shout out to the first responders who assisted him.
“You take them for granted when you don’t need them,” Hanson said. “I was taken care of by all three units involved.”
