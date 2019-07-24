State leaders finally made it financially possible to expand Pacific Place Apartments by agreeing last year to let tax increment financing cover more costs in building “workforce housing,” the complex’s North Platte partner said Wednesday.
Mark Shults told the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority that he and his Lincoln partners have wanted to expand the 20-year-old, 64-unit complex at 500 N. Pacific St. for as many as 15 years.
CRA members voted 5-0 for a resolution declaring that Pacific Place’s plan to add 48 units on its south meets TIF requirements as revised by 2018’s Legislative Bill 496.
Wednesday’s vote, coupled with a similar city Planning Commission endorsement Tuesday night, sets up an initial pair of City Council public hearings and votes at the council’s Aug. 6 meeting.
Though the expansion would cost nearly $5.5 million to build, Pacific Place’s partners would recoup no more than $850,000 over 15 years from its expected growth in taxable valuations, CRA Chairman Mike Jacobson said.
But Shults said that will allow Pacific Place to rent its projected new one- to three-bedroom apartments for $100 a month less than otherwise.
“Without TIF, the numbers just don’t work,” said Shults, whose firm owns and operates the complex with Perry Reid Properties of Lincoln.
“We think it’ll be a good expansion for the community. We need it. We have people (Perry Reid) willing to come from Lincoln and help us do it.”
If the project gains final city approval by September, construction could start this fall and the two new 24-unit structures could open a year after that, Shults said.
Even so, the expansion amounts to only “a dimple in what we need” to slash the 315-unit shortage in rental housing indicated in North Platte’s December 2018 housing study, CRA Vice Chairman Rob Stefka said.
One City Council hearing and vote on Aug. 6 will focus on the redevelopment plan for the 2.2-acre expansion site. The other will consider a long-term “workforce housing incentive plan,” which would also apply to future housing projects seeking TIF under LB 496.
Approval on Aug. 6 wouldn’t be the council’s last word on the apartment project, however, because it also needs a city conditional use permit to proceed.
Pacific Place and most of its planned expansion site are currently zoned R-4, which allows multifamily housing construction only with such a permit, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said Tuesday night.
If the council approves Pacific Place’s redevelopment plan Aug. 6, the Planning Commission would hold a public hearing and vote Aug. 27 on the permit. The council would do likewise at its first September meeting.
The CRA would consider a formal TIF contract soon after the Aug. 6 council meeting, but that contract would be conditional on approval of the permit, Jacobson said.
Nebraska’s 40-year-old TIF program has allowed developers to gradually offset a project’s construction costs over 15 years from property taxes generated by any increases in a site’s taxable valuation.
LB 496 now also allows TIF to be applied toward construction costs of housing projects, including “upper-story housing,” that are “attractive to new residents considering relocation to a rural community” in counties with fewer than 100,000 people.
Without that one-year-old law, Pacific Place’s partners wouldn’t be able to recoup more than $187,000 under TIF’s standard definition, said CRA attorney Michael Bacon of Gothenburg.
All the project’s costs would be eligible for TIF under LB 496, he said, but the CRA’s “TIF bond” will be capped at $850,000 based on the site’s expected valuation growth.
North Platte’s past TIF projects have typically recouped their eligible costs in half the 15-year time frame, Jacobson said. Once they do, local governments start receiving the property taxes generated by those projects’ higher valuations.
But he stressed that local governments never stop collecting taxes generated by a TIF site’s “base” valuation when its project started. That will be true again with the Pacific Place expansion site, currently valued at a mere $36,785 for tax purposes.
The CRA “is not making a loan on which we could lose money,” Jacobson said. “If this thing blows up, the developer takes the loss, not us.”
In other business, CRA members re-elected their current officer slate of Jacobson, Stefka and board Secretary Don Lucas. The group, which meets as needed, hadn’t met formally since October.