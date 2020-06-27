Local News

The North Platte Telegraph won 21 awards in the Nebraska Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.

Telegraph staffers received eight first-place honors, including the all-class Editorial of the Year.

The awards for daily and weekly newspapers were announced Thursday in a video presentation on YouTube.

First place

Classified section — Julie Murrish

Retail advertising idea, black and white — Megan Duckworth and Apryl Lee, “You paid how much for

hearing aids??”

Digital ad — Hope Richardson, Aryn Durnell and Katlynn Weathers, “Your comic strip could be featured in The North Platte Telegraph”

Computer graphics — Susan Szuch, “The many lives of western Nebraska train depots”

Sports column — Ismael Rodriguez Jr., “Oh, what a night”

Editorial writing — staff

Single special section — staff, “Veterans Day: Honoring All Who Served”

Editorial of the Year — ​staff, “On Iron Eagle, time to listen to the river”

Second place

Classified ad, color — Lindy Cronister and Apryl Lee

Creative ad writing — Megan Duckworth and Apryl Lee

Digital ad — Stephen Barkley, Katlynn Weathers and Megan Duckworth

In-depth writing — Todd von Kampen

Lifestyles — Susan Szuch and Andrew Bottrell

Third place

General excellence — staff

Community promotion — Megan Duckworth and Apryl Lee

Agriculture advertisement — Lindy Cronister and Apryl Lee

Retail ad, black and white — Megan Duckworth and Apryl Lee

Retail ad, color — Lindy Cronister and Apryl Lee

Classified, color — Julie Murrish and Apryl Lee

Sports feature photo — Derek Noehren

Breaking news — George Haws

