The North Platte Telegraph won 21 awards in the Nebraska Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.
Telegraph staffers received eight first-place honors, including the all-class Editorial of the Year.
The awards for daily and weekly newspapers were announced Thursday in a video presentation on YouTube.
First place
Classified section — Julie Murrish
Retail advertising idea, black and white — Megan Duckworth and Apryl Lee, “You paid how much for
hearing aids??”
Digital ad — Hope Richardson, Aryn Durnell and Katlynn Weathers, “Your comic strip could be featured in The North Platte Telegraph”
Computer graphics — Susan Szuch, “The many lives of western Nebraska train depots”
Sports column — Ismael Rodriguez Jr., “Oh, what a night”
Editorial writing — staff
Single special section — staff, “Veterans Day: Honoring All Who Served”
Editorial of the Year — staff, “On Iron Eagle, time to listen to the river”
Second place
Classified ad, color — Lindy Cronister and Apryl Lee
Creative ad writing — Megan Duckworth and Apryl Lee
Digital ad — Stephen Barkley, Katlynn Weathers and Megan Duckworth
In-depth writing — Todd von Kampen
Lifestyles — Susan Szuch and Andrew Bottrell
Third place
General excellence — staff
Community promotion — Megan Duckworth and Apryl Lee
Agriculture advertisement — Lindy Cronister and Apryl Lee
Retail ad, black and white — Megan Duckworth and Apryl Lee
Retail ad, color — Lindy Cronister and Apryl Lee
Classified, color — Julie Murrish and Apryl Lee
Sports feature photo — Derek Noehren
Breaking news — George Haws
