Plans to connect the Buffalo Bill Road and the West Central Research and Extension multi-use trails will be discussed at an open house Feb. 24.
The North Platte Trails Network has decided to move forward on the project despite an unsuccessful attempt to land a federal grant to help fund the work.
The group has developed a two-phase approach for the half-mile connection of the two trails that will be outlined in the public meeting. The open house is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Valley Christian Church, 2001 W. State Farm Road.
The trails network applied for a Game and Parks Recreation Trail Program grant in August and the group presented the application to the Game and Parks Commission board in November.
The trails network stated in a media release that the application ranked fourth out of the 11 the board received.
Normally that would be good enough for the North Platte trail project to be funded, but Game and Parks could only support one applicant this year due to budget cuts, according to the release.
The cuts were due in part to coverage for the extreme flooding that affected eastern Nebraska last spring.
According to the release, with a federal audit expected in 2020, Game and Parks funds will not be available for two more years.
Those who are not able to attend the Feb. 24 meeting can direct their comments on the trail project to Danielle Remus at PO Box 829, North Platte, NE 69103, before March 15.
Contributions for the project can be made at the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation on behalf of the North Platte Trails Network and the West State Farm Connection Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.