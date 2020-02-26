Members of the North Platte Trails Network hope to begin construction to connect the Buffalo Bill Road Trail and the West Central Research and Extension Trail as soon as weather permits.
An open house Monday at Valley Christian Church gave interested folks the opportunity to hear the plans for the two-phase project.
Although a Game and Parks Commission grant to help fund the project fell through, Trails Network representatives said it has enough money to complete phase one.
“We presented a preliminary plan,” said Samantha Geisler, sports marketing and events specialist for the North Platte Area Sports Commission. “Since we didn’t get the Nebraska Game and Parks grant, that changed the plans.”
The grant would have been much stricter in requiring certain equipment and materials, Geisler said.
“However, with us not getting that grant, the person that we’re working with to help us with the project said we can actually do it a little bit cheaper,” Geisler said.
Work will begin by setting the foundation of the trail.
“Basically, we’re going to do the whole project, we just can’t afford to put in the cement at this time,” Geisler said. “So we’re going to fill in all the ditches and lay down the dirt. We talked about the idea of putting crushed concrete or something like that on it (for now).”
Geisler said Trails Network volunteers will be reaching out to the community to assist with the work and materials.
“We’re going to put out some requests for proposals to see if anybody local would want to help us with this project,” Geisler said. “For example, if there’s a local cement company that has a bunch of crushed concrete they’re willing to give us, that would help.”
The group already raised the matching funds in anticipation of getting the Game and Parks grant, so there is enough money to get the first phase done.
“We were told it will only take a few weeks to get phase one done, depending on weather,” Geisler said. “So we’d like to start as soon as possible.”
Another purpose of Monday’s meeting was to update residents who live near the project route.
“The main thing about the meeting on Monday was to try to get the folks who live in that area to be involved,” Geisler said. “The trail is going to go right in front of the houses along that road, so we want to make sure they know about the project.”
Those interested in participating in the project can call Geisler at 308-221-6865 or Danielle Remus at NebraskaLand National Bank, 308-534-2100, ext. 263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.