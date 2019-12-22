The Lake to Lake Relay, Jim Whitaker Platte River Run and Walmart Distribution Center collaboratively raised $6,000 through their 2019 events and volunteer efforts to benefit the North Platte Trails Network.
The check will be presented at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 6 at NebraskaLand National Bank’s First Floor Common Lobby, 1400 S. Dewey St.
Representatives from each organization will be in attendance for the presentation.
“This showing of support from both the fitness community and business community means the world to our organization,” said Danielle Remus, North Platte Trails Network president. “It truly takes an entire community working together to move forward with trail development and enhancement. Thank you to those that shared their time, talent and passion to make this donation possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.