The North Platte Visitors Bureau honored Dusty Barner, owner of Dusty Trails, with its Hero of Tourism award on Wednesday morning.
The Excellence in Tourism Awards presentations were made via Zoom due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The original plan was to present the awards at a luncheon, but Executive Director Lisa Burke hosted the online meeting to stay compliant with state directed health measures.
“Dusty Barner has made a difference by filling a need for the value of a one-of-a-kind experience that visitors are seeking,” Burke said. “Dusty understands that tourists want to participate, not just look at something, and he tirelessly works to provide that.”
Burke said visitors to Dusty Trails can participate in a number of activities, including riding a horse, petting a goat, tanking down the river and watching wildlife up close.
“Tourism is a very important factor to the economic vitality of Lincoln County,” Burke said. “Visitors spend more than $105 million in Lincoln County that generates more than $9 million in state and local taxes (each year) and supports more than 15,000 jobs.”
She said excellent customer service is integral to the success of tourism in Lincoln County and the awards reflect that aspect.
Jack Morris of North Platte was selected for the Volunteer of the Year Award for his work with the Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee and Nebraskaland Days celebration.
“Jack Morris has been a faithful and dedicated member of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee for 20 years. He has served as either chair or co-chair for much of that time,” Burke said. “The Buffalo Bill Rodeo has been elevated to a new level in part because of Jack’s vision and dedication to making it a premier event within Nebraskaland Days.
“Jack dedicates a significant amount of time each year to the rodeo and Nebraskaland Days, always driven to produce an event worthy of its namesake.”
Awards were given in seven categories including excellent service within a hotel, restaurant, retail outlet, event and attraction as well as the Volunteer of the Year and Hero of Tourism.
Burke said winners were selected from 20 nominations. Nominations are open for the 2021 Excellence in Tourism awards that will be presented the first week of May 2021.
Winners of the Excellent Service awards and comments from the Visitors Bureau:
» Hotel: Tammy Burkert, TRU by Hilton
Tammy Burkert has embraced the “Tru-ly Local” promotion of her employer, TRU by Hilton. She excels in creating a tru-ly memorable experience for the TRU’s guests by introducing them to local restaurants, attractions and special events.
» Restaurant: Lori Bergman, Double Dips Original Ice Creamery
Lori Bergman and her staff have succeeded in creating a unique, fun, friendly environment for all of her customers. It’s great for families and locals, and a wonderful destination for visitors. Lori could give workshops on just how to treat customers.
» Retail Outlet: Brittany Jepsen and Aaron Adams, Brittany’s
Brittany, Aaron and their employees are always spreading the word to anyone that will listen about what a great community we have as well as all the endless opportunities there is to offer. They are truly inspirational as business owners and citizens.
» Event: Christmas Village Drive-Through Committee, Lincoln County Historical Museum
The museum’s Christmas Village draws 11,000 visitors annually who come from 20 different states and 42 of the counties in Nebraska. This committee of dedicated individuals begins planning for the Christmas Village each summer.
» Attraction: Jim Griffin, the director and curator of the Lincoln County Historical Museum
No matter who walks in the door of the Lincoln County Historical Museum, or what they are asking of Jim, he treats them with kindness and courtesy and works hard to make sure that their needs are met.
