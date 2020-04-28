A 54-year-old North Platte woman was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison Monday for her involvement in the repeated sexual assault of a child.
Janet G. Dewey appeared in Lincoln County District Court by video. The case dates back to 2012.
She was credited for 547 days served.
Dewey pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Jeremiah J. Kisner, 33, of North Platte, was a co-defendant in the case. He pleaded no contest to the same amended charge in December and received a 15- to 30-year sentence as well.
Kisner and Dewey were arrested in late October 2018 after an investigation that started when the North Platte Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 2300 block of East Philip Avenue. While talking to an officer there, a child disclosed having had sexual contact with Kisner.
In a further interview at the Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center, the child said the sexual contact with Kisner happened from 2012 to 2017.
Also on Monday, a 29-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for felony child abuse.
Jacobi G. Sandoval pleaded no contest to the amended charge on March 9 as part of a plea agreement. He initially was charged with third-degree domestic abuse with a prior conviction for the Aug. 11 incident.
A felony count of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of negligent child abuse with no injury were dismissed.
Judge Michael Piccolo credited Sandoval with 261 days served.
Sandoval was also sentenced to 18 months of post-release supervision.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» Trampus D. Schultz, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in an incident March 10.
A charge of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person was dismissed.
Schultz was sentenced to 360 days in jail and credited for 45 days served.
» Jennifer C. Walters, 40, admitted to violation of her post-release supervision in March.
Walters had been sentenced to nine months of probation that began last August.
The PRS was part of a sentence for a charge of possession of methamphetamine in October 2018.
Walters was sentenced to 45 days in jail for the PRS violation and credited with nine days served.
» Taylor R. Shore, 27, pleaded guilty of possession of methamphetamine in an incident on Sept. 30.
Shore also pleaded guilty of possession of methamphetamine in a separate case that dates to an Oct. 10 incident. A charge of committing child abuse with no injury was dismissed in a plea agreement.
Shore is scheduled to be sentenced for both possession charges on June 15.
» Jackson L. Seitz, 21, pleaded not guilty to seven charges involving three cases.
Seitz is charged with burglary in connection with an incident Feb. 15. He also is charged with robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and theft with a value of at least $5,000 on March 4.
In addition, he is charged with possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of an officer on March 25.
A status hearing was set for June 15 for all three cases.
» Jarred P. Shah, 24, pleaded not guilty to six drug-related charges over five cases.
Shah is charged with possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 5 and a count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of OxyContin on Nov. 17.
In addition, he is charged with possession and intent to distribute a hazardous controlled substance on Dec. 9, possession and intent to distribute a hazardous controlled substance on Dec. 17 as well as possession of 10 to 27 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 18,
A status hearing is set for June 1.
» Darby K. Stevens, 39, of Brady, pleaded not guilty to six charges involving two cases.
Stevens is charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for a Feb. 20 incident along with charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
He also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person from an incident Feb. 18.
A status hearing for both cases was set for June 1.
