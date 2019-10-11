HERSHEY — A 36-year-old North Platte woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on U.S. Highway 30 just outside Hershey.
The woman, who was taken to Great Plains Heath by ambulance, was driving an eastbound Honda Accord that crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of a westbound semitrailer truck, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Bellinger.
The semi driver, a Hershey man, was not injured in the crash, which occurred at mile marker 165 about 8:30 a.m.
Officials stopped and diverted traffic for a half-hour after the accident, and Bellinger said the highway was restricted to one lane for about four hours as crews cleared debris.
The crash remained under investigation. Bellinger said alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors.
It is the second highway crash involving a semi and a car this week in the area. On Monday afternoon, a 28-year-old McCook man died in a collision about three miles north of Maywood on U.S. Highway 83.
According to the Frontier County Sheriff’s Department, the 2007 Ford Taurus driven by Keith Padilla was southbound on the highway, crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle and hit a northbound semi head-on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.