North Platte woman wins truck from lottery scratch ticket

After a trip to Walmart in North Platte, Bunny Bokoskie purchased five lottery scratch tickets at the Kwik Stop on Leota Street, and one of the tickets won her a new pickup.
“I had a little extra money and swung in here and got five tickets,” Bokoskie said. “I scratched and the last ticket was a lightning.”
She said her son was with her and he told her to see if there was another lightning on the ticket.
“There was and he said, ‘Is there another one?’” Bokoskie said. “I said ‘Yes,’ and he said, ‘I think you just won a truck.’”
Bokoskie said she and her husband owned a pickup and camper until about four years ago.
“My husband fell and is in a wheelchair now for almost four years,” Bokoskie said. “I believe the saying, ‘If you give, you shall receive.’”
Neil Watson, public information officer for the Nebraska Lottery, said this is the 25th year of the Trucks and Bucks scratch game.
“We have seven trucks to win in the game and this is the sixth we’ve given so far,” Watson said. “In the 25 years of Trucks and Bucks, this is the first ever to be won in North Platte, so we’re really excited about that.”
Bokoskie said lottery officials told her they would haul the truck out from Lincoln.
On Monday afternoon, the keys were presented to her at the Kwik Stop.
The truck is a 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Flex Fuel Truck valued at $54,800.
