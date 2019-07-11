NP Ace Hardware honored with Platinum Award

Ace Hardware in North Platte has earned the Platinum Award for the first time, according to manager Doug Wallace.
Wallace said Ace has three divisions a store can attain.
“You can be a Visionary store, a Platinum store and a Pinnacle store,” Wallace said. “Pinnacle is right at the top of your game, Platinum is right in the middle.”
The current owners, Blake Burgess and his wife, Casey, of York, purchased the store in 2017.
“So for us to achieve Platinum Performance Retailer in one year says a lot,” Wallace said. “It’s based off of customer service, in-store stock availability and just basically making sure Ace has everything they need when the customer walks in the door.”
The store offers a wide variety of hardware items and a service department.
“I’m pretty excited and I’m very, very proud of my team,” Wallace said. “They’ve done a great job. They come in here every day, they do their job.”
The store began as a locally owned store in the 1940s, Wallace said, then switched to Ace Hardware sometime in the early 1970s.