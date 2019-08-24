The first budget vote affecting North Platte’s next property tax bills will take place Monday when the North Platte Airport Authority board considers its 2019-20 budget.
Twin public hearings will precede votes on the $9.28 million budget and its $1.16 million property tax request.
The board meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the conference room at the Lee Bird Field terminal, located east of North Platte on U.S. Highway 30.
The Airport Authority, which operates the North Platte Regional Airport, operates and sets its budget independently of the city of North Platte.
Its property tax request, however, must fit under the city’s state tax-rate lid of 50 cents per $100 of taxable value. The City Council will determine its own rate under the lid when it adopts its budget and tax request after Labor Day.
By raw numbers, the Airport Authority’s spending plan for all funds for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 calls for a highly unusual 182.1% boost over 2018-19.
But the airport’s year-to-year budgets can fluctuate greatly depending on the funds it gets from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program — which funds 90% of its equipment and construction projects.
The Airport Authority’s 10% share is typically financed through bonds, which don’t count under state tax-rate lids, said first-year Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt.
Non-AIP-related airport spending would rise from $1.11 million this fiscal year to $1.23 million next year — a less drastic but still notable 10.6% increase.
The Airport Authority’s tax request, including bond repayments for its local AIP share, would accordingly rise by 17.6% from the $986,401 it asked for in 2018-19.
Its share of the combined city-airport tax rate also would grow from 6.19 cents to 7.23 cents per $100, up 16.8%.
But all those boosts can be traced directly to increased personnel and supply costs to support SkyWest Airlines’ successful February 2018 launch of round-trip Denver service, Seafeldt and board Chairman Mike Jacobson told the City Council Aug. 6.
The United Express affiliate’s 12 weekly pairs of departures led the airport to boost its “airport maintenance and firefighting” crew from five to seven, Seafeldt said.
It’s also led to greater expenses for snow removal and de-icing supplies and longer operating hours — especially during the past two snowy winters — to keep the runways clear, he said.
“In the winter, any time there’s a snow event, we switch from being staffed from 5 a.m. to midnight to being staffed when appropriate,” Seafeldt said. “That usually means more hours.”
By far the largest item in the airport’s AIP-funded budget, Seafeldt said, will be the start of resurfacing of the taxiway running south of and parallel to Lee Bird’s 8,000-foot-long jet runway east of the terminal.
But he said the project’s estimated $6.23 million cost — reflected in Monday’s proposed budget — already has been cut to about $5 million after the single bid from Paulsen Inc. of Cozad came in far lower than expected.
The Airport Authority’s bond issue for its 10% share will be correspondingly lower, totaling about $500,000, Seafeldt said. The difference between the estimated and final taxiway cost will not be raised or spent.
Other budgeted AIP projects include $578,340 in firefighting protective equipment, originally approved for this fiscal year, and $225,000 to start work on a new long-range airport master plan, Seafeldt said.