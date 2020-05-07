Even with COVID-19 ruling out live events, online and mail donations and check dropoffs set a strong pace for Wednesday’s fifth annual North Platte Giving Day.
Donations had reached $265,936 mark by midnight, according to the event’s website at northplattegivingday.org.
All 69 nonprofit groups registered as beneficiaries had received at least one donation, based on the website’s figures. There had been 1,354 donations as of midnight.
It’ll be later Thursday or early Friday before it’s known whether Giving Day tops last year’s $271,000 in donations, said Eric Seacrest, executive director of the sponsoring Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.
He expressed gratitude to the community for its generosity even with many businesses slowed down or shut down due to the novel coronavirus.
“The neat thing is we were able to hold the North Platte Giving Day campaign during these challenging times,” Seacrest said Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m particularly grateful when I see the number of donations. Every one represents an act of caring in this community, and that’s particularly heartwarming.”
He said Giving Day events, which had brought in additional donations in the campaign’s first four years, were impossible this year due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.
But online giving through the Giving Day website was unimpeded, and the foundation office, Prairie Arts Center, Orr’s Draperies and Dry Cleaning, and Bill’s U-Save Pharmacy served as check dropoff sites.
Wednesday’s event also benefited from a much stronger “early giving” period than in the event’s first four years, Seacrest said.
“We keep getting checks” at the foundation, “and people are dropping off checks at the giving sites,” he said. “We know people have checks in the mail.”
Among the highlights of Wednesday’s event, Seacrest said, was a single $18,000 donation made with a credit card.
“I think it’s the biggest credit-card donation we’ve ever gotten,” whether on Giving Day or any other time at the foundation, he said.
