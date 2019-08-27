A 50-year-old North Platte man has been charged after a Saturday night incident in which police said he picked up a butcher knife and threatened to kill a man.
Chandler Jenkins was charged Tuesday in Lincoln County Court with two felony charges: terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. A preliminary hearing will be Aug. 29 before County Judge Kent Turnbull, who set Jenkins’ bail at $25,000.
North Platte police said they were called about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 2400 block of West 15th Street, where officers met with Jenkins, a witness and the victim. The victim told police that Jenkins had been arguing with another person when they stepped in. Jenkins then picked up a butcher knife and threatened to kill the victim, police said.
Officers found the knife and seized it. Jenkins was then arrested. Police said they found marijuana on him during a subsequent search.
Jenkins remained in custody at the Lincoln County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon.