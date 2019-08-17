Across the city of North Platte and throughout surrounding areas, children are preparing to return to school.
Although drivers should always be cautious while operating a motor vehicle, the North Platte Police Department is reminding drivers to pay attention over the next few weeks.
Generally, pedestrians have the right of way at all intersections, the Police Department said in a press release. Drivers are obligated to exercise care and caution.
Drivers need to be particularly attentive at crosswalks. The Police Department advises:
» Drivers should not block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn. Blocking the crosswalk forces pedestrians to go around your vehicle and puts them in a dangerous situation.
» Always stop when directed to do so by a school patrol sign, school patrol officer or designated crossing guard.
» Come to a complete stop prior to the crosswalk.
» All 50 states require that traffic in both directions stop on undivided roadways when the stop sign is extended and students are entering or exiting a school bus.
Children riding bicycles create special problems for drivers because they are often inexperienced and not capable of proper judgment in determining traffic conditions. On most roadways, bicyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as other roadway users and often share the same lane.
Bicyclists can be hard to see. Some tips are:
» The most common causes of collisions are drivers turning in front of an oncoming bicycle or turning right, across the path of the bicycle. You should wait for the cyclist to pass before attempting to turn.
» When passing a bicyclist proceeding in the same direction, do so slowly and leave no less than 3 feet between you and the bicycle. Maintain this clearance until you have safely passed the bicycle.
» Watch for bicycle riders turning in front of you without looking or signaling, especially if the rider is a child.
» Take extra precaution in school zones and neighborhood areas where children and teenagers might be riding.
» Watch out for bikes coming out of driveways or from behind parked cars or other obstructions.
The Police Department encourages those responsible to accompany their students over the first few days to ensure that they get to school safe and on time.
Be a good role model. Tell and show kids how to be safe pedestrians:
» Always cross at marked crosswalks and avoid running across the roadway.
» Obey any pedestrian signals and look left, right and left again. By doing this you insure that the road is clear in both directions before crossing.
» If a vehicle approaches, attempt to make eye contact with the driver to be sure they see you before you cross.
» Look before walking past stopped vehicles. Do not cross just because a driver waves you on. Be sure all lanes are clear first.
» Choose the safest route and walk it with your children. Look for the most direct route with the fewest street crossings. Try to choose routes where school safety patrols will be present. Children under age 10 should walk with an adult or older child every day because they do not have the skills to judge the speed or distance of oncoming traffic. Also, their peripheral vision is a third less than that of adults.