The clang of horseshoes hitting the posts at the Cody Park horseshoe pits will be amplified on Saturday as the Nebraska State Horseshoe Tournament kicks off the weekend.
North Platte will host the tournament for the first time in six years thanks to the cooperation of the Platte Valley Pitchers Association and the North Platte Area Sports Commission.
There are five divisions, and 80 of the best pitchers in the state will compete for a state title, according to a press release from the Sports Commission. There will be Men’s, Women’s, Elders, Cadets and Junior divisions.
Marcus Thomsen of North Platte will be one of the players defending his state title in the Men’s division. Braxton Richards is the defending champion in the Cadet division, Krystal Gabel of Lincoln in the Women’s, Don Branting of Clarks in the Elders, Christian Blank of Ralston in the Junior Boys, and Amanda Dennis of Omaha in Junior Girls.
The competition begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Cody Park horseshoe pits on the northeast side of the park. Champions will be crowned Sunday.
Admission is free. Opening ceremonies will be at 10 a.m. Saturday and the first pitch will be thrown by North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston.
The North Platte Area Sports Commission, a division of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, estimates this event will bring North Platte an estimated economic impact of more than $50,000 during the two days of competition. The Sports Commission developed this estimate by using the Event Impact Calculator developed by Destination International provided by membership in the national organization Sports ETA: Sports Events and Tourism Association.