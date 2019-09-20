NPCC introduces students to construction careers

Construction trades offer great opportunities for students. On Thursday, North Platte Community College hosted Construction Career Day to introduce them to what is available.
It is a hands-on experience for the students, said Becky Barner, area director of career services for the college.
“We have several industry partners presenting to middle school and high school students demonstrating, letting them get down and dirty — touch, feel, play with different tools and machinery all related to different careers they could do within the construction industry,” Barner said. “The students are learning about what it takes to get there and all the fun they can have in that industry.”
Barner said the students learned that construction trades can offer a good living wage.
NPCC hosts a couple of similar events each year that bring area students to the college. On Thursday, NPCC instructors gave an introduction to the college’s offerings at a number of stations set up across North Campus.
“They get to show off their programs and all the wonderful things they teach,” Barner said, “and the college benefits because we get students on campus and they get to see what we do.”
Six schools with about 100 students participated, including 40 from Adams Middle School.
