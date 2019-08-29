NPCC unveils learning commons

The newly remodeled Learning Commons area at the North Platte Community College South Campus was officially unveiled Wednesday afternoon.
Mid-Plains Community College President Ryan Purdy, along with members of the Board of Governors and administrative staff at the college, cut the ribbon to signify the completion of the project.
“We had a short window and tore into it as soon as we could in the spring semester to have it ready to go for students,” Purdy said.
Bobbi Muehlenkamp, area director of Learning Commons, shared the vision behind the project.
“What you’re looking at here is the result of about four years of work,” Muehlenkamp said. “It started out with some research. We visited some other schools that had learning commons.”
Most were community colleges, Muehlenkamp said, as well as the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“We have private testing rooms,” Muehlenkamp said. “We have two study rooms, which is what we saw in a lot of the learning commons that we toured.”
Purdy said the Commons is the Academic Support Services central location for students.