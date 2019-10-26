NPHS band finishes season perfect with superior rating at state competition

KEARNEY — The North Platte High School Marching Band capped a perfect fall season with a superior rating Saturday night at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association state contest.
NPHS, Ogallala and Lexington all received the highest possible rating for their field shows in the annual contest at Kearney High School.
Bands from Hershey, Cozad and McCook received excellent ratings at the NSBA contest, which closes Nebraska’s fall high school marching band season.
The NPHS band, which is celebrating its centennial season this school year, earlier won superior ratings Oct. 5 in parade and field show at Grand Island’s Harvest of Harmony and Oct. 19 at the Lincoln Marching Contest.
Brett Bradley directs the Bulldog band, with seniors Sarah Phares and Joel Bradley as drum majors.
