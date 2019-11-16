NPHS conducts annual food drive

North Platte High School seniors Mia Dugan, left, and Finn Lucas unload canned goods from the back of a pickup truck Friday afternoon during the school’s food drive effort. The food items and cash donations collected by freshman through seniors during the week will be donated to the food banks in the city.
