NPHS grad wins Nebraska High School Theater Academy award for Best Actor

Elliott Purdy of North Platte garnered yet another award as he won the Nebraska High School Theater Academy Best Actor Award for 2020.
The now-graduated Bulldog has graced the North Platte High School stage for many performances. His role as Tony in the musical “West Side Story” earned him the award. The only performance to be seen was on video as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the show two days before it was set to open.
Purdy said with everything going on to end his senior year, winning the award was special.
“My music career is kind of just ending in high school, and I’m not looking to pursue it other than singing at church or something,” Purdy said. “So it just feels good. It’s like the icing on the cake for the music career that I’ve worked hard to establish.”
His mom, Leah Purdy, is the vocal music teacher at North Platte High School and the director of the musical.
“I think it feels good for my mom too,” Purdy said. “Not only was she struggling with the fact the show was canceled, because she directs it and puts more time into it than anything, but just a mom of a senior who was losing something.
“For her to see that hard work pay off anyway, feels really good.”
He said he has had a lot of time to ponder life’s lessons.
“During this whole time I’ve kind of been able to sit back and reflect on the show,” Purdy said. “I still haven’t watched it. When we were livestreaming it, I couldn’t bring myself to really watch.”
The role of Tony spoke to him and he said he has learned a lot from that.
“Just thinking about the message that Tony really portrays in the first act,” Purdy said, “is the condition you’re in right now isn’t the condition you’re going to be in forever, and something good is coming.”
He said that thought has kept him going through losing so much including the musical, prom, graduation and track season.
“Being able to relate back to that has really been a blessing, honestly,” Purdy said.
Traditionally, Purdy said, he would be invited to the Jimmy Awards, the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, but they were canceled because of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.