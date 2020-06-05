NPHS graduate Elliot Purdy to be honored for his acting in 'West Side Story'

North Platte High School senior Elliott Purdy will be honored for the second straight year — this time virtually — as one of Nebraska’s most talented high school actors.
Purdy, who finished his NPHS studies last month, is one of 10 finalists for best actor in a high school musical production in the seventh annual Nebraska High School Theater Academy Showcase at 6 p.m. June 13.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s awards program will be presented online, the Nebraska High School Theater Association said Thursday in a press release.
Q. Smith, a Broadway performer and Omaha native, will host the free online showcase on Omaha Performing Arts’ Facebook page and YouTube.
Middle school and high school students from 85 Nebraska schools will be featured during the show, which will include opening and closing selections done by students.
Purdy, the son of Ryan and Leah Purdy of North Platte, was nominated for playing the lead role of Tony in NPHS’ production of “West Side Story.”
He was a 2019 NHSTA finalist for his leading role as Jack Kelly in “Newsies.” His first male lead at NPHS was in 2018, when he played Quasimodo in “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame.”
Purdy and other best actor nominees were chosen from video recordings of one of their shows’ dress rehearsals, the organization said.
In Purdy’s case, that recording was made on March 10, two days before NPHS’ three-performance run of “West Side Story” was canceled due to the novel coronavirus.
The school later presented the “West Side Story” dress rehearsal recording online from April 27 to May 3 by special arrangement with rights holder Music Theater International.
Maggie Lashley starred opposite Purdy as Maria, with Savanna States as Anita and Tom Moss as Bernardo among other lead roles.
