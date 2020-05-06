After a 16-year-old student drowned at Fire Lake Tuesday, North Platte High School sent a letter from Principal Scott Siegel offering students assistance.
“It is with profound sorrow that we share the passing of a North Platte High School student. ... To support our students, families and staff, we will have a Crisis Support Team at NPHS on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Siegel’s letter said. “This service is free to any NPHS student, family member or staff member who would like to speak with a counselor.”
The Crisis Support Team is also available to offer support on COVID-19-related topics, depression, domestic abuse, substance abuse or any other mental challenge, he wrote.
Those seeking assistance do not need to make an appointment or call ahead before going to the high school.
Current CDC guidelines will be enforced, including 6-foot social distancing and a 10-person group limit. Masks must be worn, and some will be available at school for those who do not have one.
