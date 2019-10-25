The final home football game for the North Platte High School Bulldogs is Friday night, and Trego/Dugan Aviation and Nebraskaland National Bank are hosting a pep rally.
The rally is open to the public and will begin at 3 p.m. in downtown North Platte on “the Bricks.”
According to an event poster, high school students will have a chance to win a new TV. Students must bring their student ID to be eligible.
There will be giveaways, games and more, according to NPHS Activities Director Jordan Cudney.
The Bulldogs are on a three-game winning streak and face longtime rival Kearney tonight.
