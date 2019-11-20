Senior Josh Snyder, left, visits with Sgt. Jerromy Cissell at a career fair Tuesday in the gym at North Platte High School.
NPHS students explore careers at job fair
- By Shelby Berglund / For The North Platte Telegraph
-
- 0
Most Popular
-
A Midwest farm family struggles to recover after rising debt pushes a husband to suicide
-
After being called to one fire, crews spot a second, bigger fire Friday in North Platte
-
Closed for months, Cherry County highways reopen
-
Law enforcement: Hershey rancher buys trailer in Missouri, finds human remains
-
Gregory Marvin Skinner Sr.
Latest Local Offers
Contests & Events
Do you have a question for our local law enforcement? Submit your question today and keep a look out for our new column Ask A Cop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.