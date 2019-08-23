NPPD generates interest for Hydropower Day

Since 1935, the Nebraska Public Power District has operated the 24-megawatt North Platte Hydroelectric Plant.
On Thursday, NPPD gave media a tour of the hydroelectric plant to take pictures and ask questions in honor of National Hydropower Day, which is Friday.
According to a press release, NPPD owns and operates two hydroelectric generating facilities — at North Platte and Kearney — on the Platte River and purchases 100 percent energy output from the facilities owned by Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Loup Public Power District. The generators, totaling 28 megawatts, can serve 9,500 homes, the press release said.
The original two generators, built in 1935, still sit in their original building at the plant. Water passes through a turbine, turning a wheel that spins a shaft to power the generator.
Chuck Troia, manager of water systems and renewable energy at NPPD, said one generator is still original and the other is about 80% original.
He said Lake McConaughy, Sutherland Reservoir, Lake Maloney and the canal system were all built to store water for irrigation in the summer. Some water from McConaughy is diverted at the Keystone diversion to the Sutherland Reservoir, then to Lake Maloney before going into the North Platte hydro plant, Troia said.
“The water level would change as irrigation demand would go up,” Troia said.
At maximum load, the hydros handle 22 million gallons a minute, said Edward Dekleva Jr., project and technical leader for NPPD.
According to the press release, in 2018, the North Platte hydro plant generated nearly 6% of the district’s energy supply.
“Given that our hydropower units have been powering Nebraska for so long, the value they provide can sometimes go unnoticed,” NPPD Chief Operating Officer Tom Kent said in the press release. “As a hydropower generator, we are proud to power our communities’ homes, schools and businesses with clean, renewable energy.”