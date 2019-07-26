Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man with 18 pounds of THC shatter during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Brule.
Shatter is a cannabis concentrate that is hard and glassy, and contains high levels of THC, ranging from 40 to 80%, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency.
At approximately 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan sedan fail to signal a turn at the I-80 exit at Brule, near mile marker 117.
During the traffic stop, a search was conducted.
The search of the vehicle revealed 18 pounds of THC shatter hidden inside the door paneling.
The shatter had an estimated street value of more than $400,000.
The driver, Connor Egide, 25, of Petaluma, California, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.
Egide was lodged in Keith County Jail.