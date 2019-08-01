A Nebraska state trooper has been named Officer of the Year by the Motor Vehicle Criminal Interdiction Association.
Trooper Sam Mortensen received the honor Tuesday during the annual MVCI conference in Orlando, Florida.
In 2018, Mortensen played a part in seizing large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and fraudulent or stolen credit cards, according to a press release from the State Patrol. A 118-pound seizure of fentanyl, discovered in a traffic stop near Kearney in April 2018, was believed to be the largest seizure of fentanyl in United States history at the time. A seizure by Customs and border protection agents eclipsed the mark earlier this year.
“This is a tremendous honor, but it’s not just about me,” said Mortensen, who grew up in Curtis. “Many dedicated officers have come before those of us who are troopers today. They paved the way for us, and I’m proud to be part of the Nebraska State Patrol team that works daily, in numerous ways, to keep Nebraska safe.”
In October 2018, President Donald Trump honored Mortensen for the seizure of fentanyl.
Trump told Mortensen that the bust was “a job well done,” according to a BH News Service article at the time.
“Trooper Mortensen is a great reflection of the training and dedication that it takes to remove these drugs from our communities,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “At the same time he’s become a national leader in the field of criminal interdiction, he’s continuing to learn and also sharing that knowledge with other officers across Nebraska.”
The Motor Vehicle Criminal Interdiction Association presents the Bob Thomasson Officer of the Year award annually to a law enforcement member who has distinguished himself or herself in criminal interdiction.