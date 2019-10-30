University of Nebraska faculty, staff and students, members of the media, and the public are invited to a series of open forums beginning Friday to meet and ask questions of Walter “Ted” Carter, retired Navy vice admiral, the priority candidate to serve as NU’s eighth president.
His stops include the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis and the West Central Research and Extension Center.
Carter, the immediate past superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, was appointed Friday as the priority presidential candidate by a unanimous vote of the Board of Regents. He was also unanimously supported by a 23-member presidential search advisory committee representing faculty, staff, students, administration, business, agriculture and the community.
Carter’s appointment is now subject to a 30-day public vetting period that will include open forums on each NU campus and across the state. At the conclusion of the 30 days, if the board deems appropriate, it may vote to name Carter the university’s president-elect.
“We have come to know Ted Carter as a highly accomplished, humble, student-focused candidate who we believe could lead the University of Nebraska into an even stronger future,” Board of Regents Chairman Tim Clare and Vice Chairman Jim Pillen said in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to introduce Ted and his wife, Lynda, to the people of the state, and we hope Nebraskans will take advantage of these important opportunities to hear from Ted and share their thoughts on his fit as our next president.”
Nebraskans are invited to provide feedback to the board anytime during the 30-day review period at www.nebraska.edu/president-search.
Carter’s initial public schedule, including events in Kearney, Curtis, North Platte, Grand Island, Lincoln, Beatrice and Nebraska City, follows. Additional forums, including those in Omaha, Fremont, Columbus, Norfolk and Scottsbluff, will be announced soon.
Friday
» 11 a.m. to noon: University of Nebraska at Kearney campus forum (targeting students and staff), Nebraskan Student Union, Ponderosa E.
» 2 to 3 p.m.: UNK campus forum (targeting faculty), Nebraskan Student Union, Ponderosa E.
Saturday
» 9 a.m.: Kearney community forum, Cunningham’s on the Lake, 610 Talmadge St.
Sunday
» 3 to 4:30 p.m.: Community forum at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center auditorium, Curtis.
Monday
» 7:30 to 9 a.m.: North Platte community breakfast forum, Best Western Plus, 3201 S. Jeffers St.
» 10 to 11:30 a.m.: Community forum at the West Central Research & Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte.
» 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Grand Island community forum, Chief Industries Development and Construction Office, 3935 Westgate Road, Grand Island.
Tuesday
» 9:30 to 11 a.m.: University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus forum (targeting faculty and staff), Nebraska Union Swanson Auditorium, Lincoln.
» 2 to 3:30 p.m.: UNL campus forum (targeting students), College of Business Atrium, Hawks Hall, 14th & Vine streets, Lincoln.
» 4 to 5:30 p.m.: UNL East Campus forum (targeting faculty and staff), International Quilt Museum Great Hall, Lincoln.
Nov. 6
» 7:30 to 9 a.m.: Beatrice community breakfast forum, Vintage Venue, 620 Court St., Beatrice.
» Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Nebraska City community lunch forum, Lied Lodge and Conference Center, 2700 Sylvan Road, Nebraska City.
» 4 to 5:30 p.m.: UNL community forum at Nebraska Innovation Campus, NIC Conference Center Auditorium, 2021 Transformation Drive, Lincoln.
