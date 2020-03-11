A 34-year-old man has been charged with felony second-degree assault of a peace officer in connection with a Monday incident at Great Plains Health.
Timothy P. Simpkins faces a March 19 preliminary hearing on the charge, filed Tuesday after the incident in the GPH emergency room the previous day.
North Platte police had taken Simpkins into emergency protective custody outside the hospital about 3:23 a.m., Officer Matt Elder said in a press release.
He became “unruly and uncooperative” with police and medical staff while he was receiving treatment, said Elder, the department’s public information officer.
He tried to bite a nurse trying to give him an injection, but Officer Shad Newton pushed Simpkins’ head away to keep her safe, Sgt. Dale Matuszczak said in an arrest affidavit.
Simpkins then wrested a hypodermic needle from the nurse and stabbed Newton in the elbow with it, causing minor injuries, Matuszczak said.
Once released from emergency protective custody, police arrested Simpkins and took him to the Lincoln County Detention Center, Elder said.
On Tuesday, County Judge Joel Jay set Simpkins’ preliminary hearing date and set his bail at $75,000. He can be released by posting 10% of that amount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.