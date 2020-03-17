As of Tuesday, it’s business as usual at Lincoln County offices. However, officials are asking residents only come to the courthouse if necessary, to limit the amount of people in the courthouse, according to a press release.
The county has increased disinfecting protocol and is actively disinfecting throughout the day and evening.
“We ask that anyone that may be exhibiting a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness to not enter the county offices,” the press release said. “We are also recommending CDC preventative actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. The County has a West Central Public Health Department link on our website with updated information.”
Information on Lincoln County offices and updates can be found at co.lincoln.ne.us.
The county is recommending utilizing online services, mail-in services and the county’s drop box located in the parking lot of the Lincoln County Detention Center at 302 N. Jeffers St.
Residents are instructed to “put everything in a secure envelope and address it to the desired county office,” County officials said. “The drop box is weatherproof, tamper resistant and is located in a monitored parking area for security.”
No postage is necessary and the drop box is checked several times a day by authorized personnel.
» Clerk’s Office: Election information, check voter registration and/or register or vote, visit co.lincoln.ne.us/election-commission.
» Commissioners can be contacted via email at whitetj@co.lincoln.ne.us or by calling the courthouse’s main number, 308-535-3500.
» Treasurer’s Office: Drivers licenses and vehicle registrations can be renewed at dmv.nebraska.gov and real estate and property taxes can be paid online at nto.us. Emails can be sent to franzensm@co.lincoln.ne.us.
» County Attorney: Residents are asked to consider faxing or mailing in anything that needs delivered.
» County Court, District Court and Clerk of the District Court: No one other than the defendant, attorney or necessary witnesses will be allowed in the courtroom.
The general public can remit payments online 24/7 for court costs, fines, general judgments, alimony and probation fees through nebraska.gov at nebraska.gov/apps-courtsepayments/public/onetime. However, child support payments must still be remitted through the Nebraska Child Support Payment Center, as previously ordered by the court. Inquiries regarding child support payments may be directed to the DHHS Customer Service Center at 877-631-9973. If, in the event that state agencies should close due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there will have procedures in place to handle the functions associated with their usual handling of child support payments.
Regarding submitting (filing) court documents, self-represented litigants may submit filings via U.S. Mail. The mailing address for the Lincoln County Clerk of District Court is 301 N. Jeffers St., North Platte, NE 69101. General correspondence can be submitted to debra.mccarthy@nebraska.gov. Should the courthouse be closed, and should the Nebraska Supreme Court officially close the office of the Clerk of District Court, all inquiries and general correspondence will only be answered via email.
Protection order applications are available at nebraska.gov. During the pendency of the COVID-19 pandemic, should the District Court be closed, protection order requests should be mailed to the address listed above. Due to a possible Court and Courthouse shutdown, there will be no effective way to process the applications in a timely manner, so if an applicant feels they are in imminent danger, they are encouraged to contact law enforcement.
Call the courthouse at 308-535-3500 to be directed to the requested department for any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.