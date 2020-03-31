North Platte employers may join a “virtual employer forum” conference call at 9 a.m. Tuesday to ask questions of local health care professionals on how to adjust their operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mayor Dwight Livingston, West Central District Health Department Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden and several Great Plains Health professionals will take part, according to the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
To join the call, dial 408-650-3123 and use the access code 366-143-781. No RSVP is necessary to join the call, the chamber said in a Monday email.
Topics will include:
» Return-to-work recommendations.
» Business closings.
» Exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace.
» Protocols to keep employees safe.
» Testing, isolation and quarantine procedures.
A question-and-answer session will follow with Livingston, Vanderheiden, GPH administrators and staff members from the hospital’s infection prevention, human resources and laboratory services divisions.
