Ogallala native, Gregg Jansen, to be honored at the L. Ron Hubbard Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — An Ogallala native is among 12 writers and 12 illustrators from around the globe who will be honored April 3 at the 36th annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards in Hollywood.
Gregg Jansen, a 1979 Ogallala High School graduate, writes under the pen name Sonny Zae. He writes science fiction, fantasy, horror and humor.
His story “Automated Everyman Migrant Theater” will be included in the anthology “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future, Volume 36,” said Carmen Bartolo, a media relations professional for Galaxy Press. The anthology will be published in April.
Jansen said a fellow author described “Automated Everyman Migrant Theater” as “a mashup of Shakespeare and the ‘Transformer’ movies.” The story is about a down-on-their-luck troupe of robotic actors who try out for a prestigious tour. They win a spot in the production, “but not in the way they planned,” he said.
Jansen said he grew up about 20 miles southeast of Ogallala. After high school, he earned a degree in electrical engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He worked in that field, but changed directions as foreign outsourcing and temporary jobs became prevalent in engineering, he said. He went to law school and now is a patent attorney living in Plano, Texas.
He hopes the Writers of the Future competition will give him more recognition as an author and enable him to publish more stories. This month he plans to release a novel on Kindle, “so any publicity helps,” he said.
Hubbard founded the Writers of the Future contest (writersofthefuture.com) in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”
Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later.
Hubbard’s estate continues to fund both contests. Hubbard, a native of Tilden, was a science fiction and fantasy author as well as the founder of the Church of Scientology. He died in 1986 at age 74.
At April’s ceremony, two grand prize winners will receive $5,000, according to a press release from Galaxy Press. Quarterly winners also receive cash prizes from $1,000 to $500.
Throughout the contests’ history, over 774 writers and illustrators have been winners.
“What’s amazing to me is that a good 60 to 70% of winners go on to successful careers,” says New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson. “You could call it ‘The American Idol’ for writers — long before there ever was such a show.”
Anderson, co-author of the “Dune” prequel series, will participate in the awards ceremony along with fellow authors Orson Scott Card (“Ender’s Game”), Eric Flint (“1632”), Larry Niven (“Ringworld”), Tim Powers (“On Stranger Tides,” on which “Pirates of the Caribbean IV” was based), Brandon Sanderson (“Mistborn” series, “Stormlight Archive”) and Robert J. Sawyer, known as Canada’s “dean of science fiction.”
Other presenters are award-winning artists Bob Eggleton (11 Chesley Awards and seven Hugo Awards), Larry Elmore (“Dungeons & Dragons” book covers), Rob Prior (art for “Spawn,” “Heavy Metal” comics and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), Ciruelo (“Eragon Coloring Book”).
