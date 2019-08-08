Fall oil changes will fuel education in North Platte.
This Friday and on Aug. 16, Mobil 1 Lube Express/Modern Tire Pros at 1402 S. Jeffers St. will donate $30 from every oil change to the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust.
All proceeds generated this Friday are designated for the North Platte Public School Foundation’s “Prepared to Learn” Fund. The fund is designed to confidentially provide immediate assistance to acquire elements crucial to a student’s academic, emotional and social success.
Foundation Director Jodi Howard said this donor-dependent fund has provided students with eyeglasses, school supplies, clothing, dental needs, transportation to school and beds to sleep on.
Proceeds generated from oil changes on Aug. 16 will aid North Platte Catholic Schools in the purchase and implementation of new math curriculum for grades K-6.
Because the North Platte Catholic Schools do not receive state or federal funding, any purchases beyond the regular school budget must be funded through donations to the NPCS Endowment. Endowment Director Wendy Dodson says the new math curriculum will provide McDaid Elementary teachers with a wonderful resource for student learning and development in a core subject area.
The fundraising event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both Fridays at Mobil 1 Lube Express/Modern Tire Pros.
Customers must present a coupon for their designated school. Coupons are available at NebraskaLand National Bank (1400 S. Dewey St.), Modern Tire Pros, the NPPSD McKinley offices, St. Patrick’s High School and the NPCS Endowment office.
Customers will not be charged anything extra for an oil change; this is simply an easy opportunity to support important programs at these two North Platte school systems, organizers said.