When windblown snow drifted across the roads, Larry Trumbull would use a snowmobile to deliver his rural mail route north of Tryon.
Trumbull, 90, of North Platte, retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1988 after a 33-year career as a rural letter carrier while living near Ringgold. In November, Trumbull received recognition from the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association for having completed 60 years as a member. He will receive his official recognition at the state convention June 12.
“I started in Ringgold,” Trumbull said, “then moved to Tryon when they closed the post office in Ringgold and consolidated the routes. That’s where I ended up as postmaster.”
In the early days of his career, Trumbull said, it was difficult sometimes to get the mail through.
“There weren’t any roads, just trail roads,” Trumbull said. “I started at Ringgold and went north and back around and most of it was just country roads. The road north of Ringgold was paved, but the others were dirt, gravel in some places.”
He remembers some tough winters and he got stuck a time or two.
“One time I was going west of Miller Cemetery and the snow started blowing,” Trumbull said. “I was getting along pretty good and then I got stuck.”
He said a neighbor rescued him.
“We had CB (radios) in those days, not as good as telephones now,” Trumbull said. “Anyway, somebody picked up (my CB call) and came and got me out with a tractor.”
A few days later he heard a snowplow was going to open that road for a funeral, so he went out and followed the plow so he could deliver the mail.
“In 1969, I carried mail with a snowmobile, airplane and four-wheel drive,” Trumbull said. “When they got that road opened up, I went through one of the drifts. I got up on the top of my pickup and I couldn’t see over the snowbank. A lot of wind, a lot of snow.”
That year, Trumbull said, many times even the snowplows couldn’t run. That’s when he would put his pilot training to use.
“To get the road open west of Tryon, they had to get the state’s rotary (plow) in there to open that up,” Trumbull said. “When we would get clear days, I would take my old Cub — I had an old J3 Cub — I’d sack the mail up in salt sacks and tie it and throw it out.”
He said he would circle the farmhouse in his plane to see where he could drop the sack of mail.
“One guy had to crawl up on his garage because he wouldn’t come out from his house very far,” Trumbull said. “The garage sat right in front of the door where he was standing, so I turned (the sack) loose and it didn’t quite make it to him. It landed on the roof and he had to get a ladder to get his mail. He reminded me of that several times.”
Another patron was stuck in the middle of a flat area, so Trumbull circled and let the sack loose. The man ducked underneath his tractor because he thought it was going to hit him.
“I went to deliver to an old friend on my snowmobile, and when I stopped at his place I asked him if he wanted to ride into town with me,” Trumbull said. “He hadn’t been off his place for about two months (because of the snow).”
Trumbull said he was a pilot before he went into the service.
“In 1950 I got an old Cub and learned how to fly,” Trumbull said. “I got my commercial license through the GI bill, but I never used it much.”
Trumbull is an Air Force veteran who served after the Korean War.
After working as a carrier for most of his postal career, Trumbull was postmaster in Tryon until he retired.
“Route 1 was one of the heaviest routes around here.” Trumbull said. “I liked the people. In those days you weren’t supposed to see anybody or do anything, but I’d stop and visit if they were out at the box.”
Trumbull’s wife, Helen, would help him deliver on bad snow days.
“We would take the truck up the road as far as we could go and then I would get on the snowmobile,” Trumbull said. “Helen would drive around to the other end of the road and pick me up there after I delivered the mail on the snowmobile.”
He said after he became postmaster, he had people tell him they missed him on the route.
“I had people tell me I don’t know why you’re not out there carrying our route,” Trumbull said. “That was a good feeling, you know.”
Trumble and his wife celebrated 63 years of marriage in December. They have five children.
