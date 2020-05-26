OGALLALA — A 35-year-old Ogallala man who initially claimed to be a witness to the stabbing death of John Fratis in 2017 has now been charged with the crime.
Larry Derrera was arraigned in Keith County Court on Tuesday. He is charged with second-degree murder along with six other felony counts.
Derrera is also charged with two counts each of possessing a deadly weapon while committing a felony and being an accessory to a felony, along with a count each of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and second-degree assault.
Derrera was arrested Friday and his bail was set at $500,000. He must post 10% of that amount to be set free.
His next court appearance is scheduled for June 9.
Derrera’s arrest came three weeks after charges against 18-year-old Amadeus Leroux — the original suspect in the case — were dismissed after a review of DNA evidence on the weapon involved and other significant locations ruled out the Denver resident as the perpetrator.
According to court documents, the analysis reflected significant DNA evidence from Derrera and another individual who was in the Ogallala house where the 25-year-old Fratis was stabbed to death on March 28, 2017.
Both Derrera and the other individual — who has not been charged — gave testimony to law enforcement officials at the time that pinned the incident on Leroux.
